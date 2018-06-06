Fort Smith residents cry foul over review of Aurora College, MLA says nothing is final

More than 100 people packed into a community hall in Fort Smith, N.W.T., Tuesday night to air their concerns over an unflattering review of Aurora College.

Its headquarters are in Fort Smith, and residents are worried what the report could mean for the economic future of the community.

The 143-page review of Aurora College made public last week recommended a university of the North be established in Yellowknife and eventually replace the Fort Smith campus, an institution with a reputation for being a student's choice of "last resort," according to the report.

But Grant Paziuk, a counsellor at the college, said that if the school's reputation is not stellar, that may reflect the territory's support of the institution.

"A half a million dollars could have done a lot of good for the college right now," he said.

The initial contract for the review was for $412,620, but the final bill is expected to come in higher.

"Where is this pot of gold that's been hidden all this time to build a university when we have haven't been given what we need to make the college better and stronger across the North?" He asked.

Paziuk's comment earned loud applause, as did other statements critical of the idea of displacing Fort Smith as the post secondary academic hub of the North in favour of Yellowknife.

Centralizing post-secondary education in Yellowknife leaves the future of the Thebacha campus in Fort Smith in question. The campus has 300 full-time students in a community of only 2,000 people.

Critics have said the move could decimate the Fort Smith economy.

Low survey results

Paziuk also questioned how information was gathered to complete the report. He cited a visit to the campus by report writers.

"We were given one hour's notice the report writers would be visiting," said Paziuk, adding that he and others were given approximately one hour to go over more than 30 questions. In the end, they only completed a portion of the questions they were to discuss, he said.

The report itself acknowledges some of its survey response rates were low. In the case of 1,421 student surveys distributed — the largest survey of seven completed — only 15 were filled out.

Thebacha MLA Louis Sebert was on hand for the meeting. He said nothing is final.

"It is important to remember that this report is a series of recommendations. It does not represent government policy. It is not an implementation plan."

Education Minister Caroline Cochrane is expected to meet with Fort Smith residents next week.