Driver killed in motor vehicle accident near Fort Smith

RCMP members from Fort Smith and Hay River attended the scene where an adult male driver was found deceased and three passengers sustained serious injuries.

Police  are investigating a single motor vehicle accident after one person was killed and three people seriously injured near Fort Smith, N.W.T. on Sunday morning. 

RCMP members from Fort Smith and Hay River attended the scene on Highway 3 around 11:30 a.m, according to a press release Tuesday afternoon. They located the four occupants of the vehicle — all of whom are from the Northwest Territories — approximately 140 km from Fort Smith.

One adult male and two adult female passengers sustained injuries. The adult male driver was found deceased.

Police said members are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories as the investigation continues. 

