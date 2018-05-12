New flight school? Northerners may soar to new heights in 2019
2 N.W.T. airlines, Aurora College in talks over potential aviation school in Fort Smith
Two airlines in the Northwest Territories are trying a new approach to deal with the North's pilot shortage: teaching northerners to fly.
On May 9, Northwestern Air announced on its Facebook page that it's partnering with North-Wright Airways and Aurora College to create an aviation school in Fort Smith by 2019.
Aurora College said it's in talks but nothing is concrete.
Northern airlines aren't alone in trying to recruit and retain talent.
The struggle is real.- Susan Wright, North-Wright Airways
Over the years, an increase in air passengers, more regulations for pilots and the steep costs of getting an aviation license have contributed to a dearth of pilots.
Northern youth need encouragement
Susan Wright, who handles safety and human resources with North-Wright Airways, said graduates who came up from the South after aviation school used to stay in the North for three to five years before moving onto carriers like Air Canada or WestJet.
That's changed.
"At this point in time, you are lucky to get them for a year or two before they move onto the major airlines," said Wright.
"The struggle is real."
- PROFILE | Gwich'in fiddler fulfills childhood dream as Air Canada pilot
- PROFILE | A dream coming true: An Inuvik woman's first ever solo flight
Wright believes that part of the problem is that northern youth aren't encouraged enough to consider careers in the sky.
"We want northern youth to be flying the skies," she said. "No one knows the land, the weather and the people like the youth that are from the North."
Wright said she's lived in the North her whole life, but she's known very few youth who've pursued a career in aviation.
We want northern youth to be flying the skies.- Susan Wright, North-Wright Airways
Wright said she knows there are a lot of barriers to get into the industry. Flight school is expensive and getting a commercial pilot's license costs tens of thousands of dollars. But she also believes that for young people in the Northwest Territories, it can be "daunting" to move south for school and leave everything they know.
"It's kind of a risk," she said.
Trevor Wever, vice-president of Air Tindi, says a northern flight school "probably wouldn't solve the problem 100 per cent, but it would help."
He added that Fort Smith's airport is "ideal for training" thanks in part to its small size.
Wright encourages youth to contact her about the program with questions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.