Fort Smith councillor warns Aurora College move could 'decimate' town's economy

For the residents of Fort Smith, the Aurora College review not only puts the future of the college in question, but the entire community.

This is according to councillor Kevin Smith as the town prepares for a public meeting tonight about the implications of moving the college headquarters from Fort Smith to Yellowknife.

Ahead of the meeting, Smith says people are frustrated and anxious about this recommendation — one of 67 in the report, which was released last week.

The review proposes Aurora College be expanded into a polytechnic university that offers academic upgrading, apprenticeships, certificates, diplomas and degrees. The expansion would come with a move to Yellowknife, because, according to the report, centralizing it there would attract more, better qualified teachers.

Do we want strong regional community governments that have vibrant economies where people raise their family, or do we want to have everything centralized in Yellowknife? - Kevin Smith

Smith said the proposition raises much deeper questions.

"What's the vision for the Northwest Territories?" he asked. "What's the future of the Northwest Territories? Do we want strong regional community governments that have vibrant economies where people raise their family, or do we want to have everything centralized in Yellowknife?"

Smith describes the Thebacha campus as the heart of Fort Smith, which has a total population of around 2,000. The campus boasts 300 full-time students. Smith said moving the campus would eradicate dozens of jobs and "decimate" the economy, much of which exists to support the college.

He said he's especially concerned that Education, Culture and Employment Minister Caroline Cochrane publicly implied last week that she agrees with the call to move the college.

"I'm ecstatic," said the minister at the time. "I think that this a long time coming, and I'm really excited that this review actually has some recommendations — not only complaining about what we aren't doing right, but where we need to move forward."

To this, Smith said: "I think what she forgot about was that there is 30 odd people who got up and went to work the next morning who are suddenly worrying about their future."

Cochrane will be in Fort Smith next Monday for a town hall at the Fort Smith recreation centre. People are invited to come out at 6 p.m. to ask questions and express their concerns about the review's proposals.

In the meantime, the town is holding its own meeting. Officials have already moved to a bigger venue — Roaring Rapids Hall — in order to accommodate the large numbers expected to come out. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and is open to the public.