After years of discussions, residents of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., will vote Wednesday on whether or not the village should sign a $3.5 million lease with the Liidlii Kue First Nation.

The village's administration would move to a new building on land owned by the First Nation.

'One of the things we'd like to do is bring people together with that office complex. That's our dream,' says Liidlii Kue First Nation Chief Gerald Antoine.

The two-story building is expected to cost $9 million and would be located on main street. It would gather the band, the village's administration and Parks Canada.

"One of the things we'd like to do is bring people together with that office complex. That's our dream," says Liidlii Kue First Nation Chief Gerald Antoine.

He says the project has been in talks for four years and he's hopeful it could become "a very positive legacy" for the community.

20 year lease

Voters will have to answer this question on Wednesday: "Can the Village of Fort Simpson incur long term debt of $3.5 million to enter into a 20 year lease with the new office building?"

"We've done two readings on the bylaw, then we have the public vote," says William Bennett, the senior administrative officer in Fort Simpson.

As the village would pay around $177,000 per year (base rent plus all the utilities and maintenance), a commitment of 20 years would mean a total of $3.5 million. Bennett says the federal government kicked in $2.9 million.

"If 60 per cent of the voters approve then we will go and get ministerial approval, third reading and then we can enter into the lease agreement. Then they'll start construction."

Bennett says for the last few years, the village's administration has been operating out of the visitor information centre, which is not equipped for municipal government offices.

Chief Antoine says the complex will be "positive for future growth and tourism, resource development and [the] government service sector."

"The building would include all levels of government and community, including federal, territorial, municipal and Aboriginal. The building will become the centre of local and regional government and business activities," Antoine said.

For now, no contract has been awarded and the construction has not started, but Antoine hopes it could begin this year.

Voting closes Wednesday at 6 p.m.