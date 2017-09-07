The Village of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is moving ahead with plans to move into a new office building, together with the local First Nation and Parks Canada.

Residents of Fort Simpson voted Wednesday in favour of entering into a 20-year lease on the space on Liidlii Kue First Nation land.

Of the 275 votes cast, 84 per cent were in favour of approving the lease, which will cost the village about $177,000 per year in rent, utilities and maintenance — a total commitment of $3.5 million.

A 'positive' for the community

The Liidlii Kue First Nation is leading the $9 million construction project, which would see the band office, village administration and Parks Canada offices under one roof.

The two-storey building would be located on main street.

Current councillor and former mayor Sean Whelly said the new office space will be a positive for the community.

The former mayor of Fort Simpson, Sean Whelly, sees the new office space as a positive for the community. (CBC)

"The move here in the Dehcho is to settle land claims and basically have one community government here, and that's the way we want to move anyway," said Whelly. "But it also made financial sense."

For the last few years, the village's administration has been operating out of the visitor information centre, which is not equipped for municipal government offices.

The village required 60 per cent of the voters to approve the lease in order to move forward. The village now has to get ministerial approval, and the bylaw to approve the lease will go to a third reading at council.

The Liidlii Kue First Nation hopes to see the contract awarded and construction begin by the end of this year.