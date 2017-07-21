With two youth attempting suicide in less than two weeks, Fort Resolution's wellness worker says it's time for people to start talking.

Two youth were medevaced out of the community within the last month after they tried to take their own lives. But community wellness worker, Wilfred Simon, believes those are just the cases community members know about.

"There's some where it's out in the open, they get medevaced out," Simon said. "Others are kept quite in the family. There's many others that aren't spoken of.

Wilfred Simon is a Fort Resolution wellness worker. He says an upcoming workshop in the community will be a chance for young people to come together and tell leadership what they need to succeed. (Wilfred Simon)

"We don't talk about it enough. We don't talk about what happened before. We don't talk about what's happening today. If you talk about it it's a no-no."

Simon believes a mix of alcohol and drug addiction has many of the community's young people losing hope.

"We have a lot of bootleggers in town that sell to kids. They're 14 years old and they're drinking like an adult. 'Adult-youth' I call them. They're not youth anymore.

"If you're young, drinking and doing drugs without any care for yourself, for me, that's a form of suicide."

Some youth see no way out

Seventeen year-old Laney Beaulieu says the bigger issue is the lack of opportunity for teens.

Laney Beaulieu is a Fort Resolution, N.W.T., youth who says it can be hard to see there's a bigger world outside the community. (Laney Beaulieu)