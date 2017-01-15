Mushers from across the North descended on Fort Providence, N.W.T for races this weekend.

With a $10,000 purse, teams competed for the top prize in the 22.5-kilometre race Sunday afternoon.

CBC North's Jimmy Thomson was at the event and got an up-close look at the action. Scroll below to see some of his photos.

You're never too young to get on the back of a sled!

Armin Johnson, a musher from Whitehorse, prepares a harness for one of the dogs on his team.

Dogs patiently wait in the traces for the race to start.

And once the race does, they're off like lightning.