RCMP in Fort Liard have asked an external agency to investigate the death of a 34-year-old man in the community on June 26.

Police say the man was arrested June 25 for being intoxicated in public, and released that evening.

The next morning, police received a report from a residence that the man was not breathing. Medical staff attended to the man, along with RCMP, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP have asked Alberta's Camrose Police Service to conduct a review into the circumstances related to the death.

It's common practice for an outside agency to investigate in a situation like this, involving RCMP.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories is also investigating the cause of death.