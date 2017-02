A person was found dead on a trail near the Fort Liard community hall on Sunday morning, say RCMP.

The discovery was reported to police at around 11:45 a.m. Officers secured the scene.

The N.W.T. Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are in Fort Liard assisting with the investigation. The N.W.T. Coroner Service is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.