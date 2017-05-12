Some candidates running for chief and council in Fort Liard, N.W.T., say they're concerned for their safety after numerous reports of alleged political intimidation and violence.

In the last week, three incidents involving candidates have been reported to Fort Liard RCMP, including attempted arson, break and enter and uttering threats. Two candidates say those acts were meant to intimidate them into withdrawing from the race.

The third candidate would not comment.

"I've been living here pretty much 60 years, but this is about the craziest [election] I've seen," Frank Kotchea, candidate for chief, told CBC.

More than a dozen people are running for chief and five councillor positions in Monday's election.

Fort Liard, pop. about 500, is located in the southwestern portion of the territory near the B.C. border.

Kotchea says he was out campaigning in the community Wednesday evening when he was approached by another man running for councillor. He says the man accused him of visiting a Dene medicine man and using spells to influence the election.

"I've been living here pretty much 60 years but this is about the craziest [election] I've seen. - Frank Kotchea, running for chief

"He was saying, 'I'm going to effing kill you' and everything else," Kotchea said. "He also threatened to burn down my cabin.

"I thought he was going to go and punch me in the nose. If he was a bull, I swear he'd be snorting out fire."

Kotchea refused to say who the man was, but said he has made a complaint to RCMP. He also said he has installed cameras outside of his house as a result of the threats.

'Get this over and done'

RCMP confirmed they are investigating the threat, and say they are also investigating two other incidents that took place in the community on Monday.

Councillor candidate and suspended chief Harry Deneron told CBC that his daughter's trailer had gas poured all around it at around 3 a.m. Monday. RCMP have charged a youth, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with arson.

Deneron didn't want to speak about the incident beyond saying he believes it was aimed at him. He and his children have been the target of several social media posts alleging corruption and misappropriation of band funds while he was in office.

Harry Deneron was suspended as chief of the Acho Dene Koe band in March but is standing for re-election as councillor in this Monday's vote. He believes he and his family have been the subject of intimidation tactics. (CBC)

Last month, the band council suspended Deneron as chief, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership amid an ongoing lawsuit involving Deneron and the band's development corporation.

Deneron says the lawsuit is part of the band council's plan to manipulate Monday's election.

RCMP say the same youth and 19-year-old man charged with arson have also been charged with break and enter after the Acho Dene Crafts shop was broken into Monday morning. The craft shop is run by Cathy Kotchea who is also running for chief. Kotchea refused to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, both Frank Kotchea and Deneron say they're anxious for the election to be over.

"It would be nice to get this over and done so that everyone can settle down," Kotchea said.

Other chief and councillor candidates CBC spoke to said they were aware of the incidents but did not report similar experiences.

The community goes to the polls Monday.