The field of candidates is set for the Acho Dene Koe band council election in Fort Liard, N.W.T., scheduled for May 15.

Nineteen candidates, including suspended Chief Harry Deneron, are running for the chief position and six council seats.

The current council suspended Deneron with pay in March, saying councillors lost faith in his ability to lead, amid a civil suit brought against him by the band's development corporation.

Deneron says he isn't seeking re-election as chief, but is running for one of the council positions instead.

"I feel like someone else should [run for chief]," Deneron said. "But I'd like to be one of the councillors to make sure things go well with the land claim."

Three candidates — Peter Bertrand, Steve Kotchea and Cathy Kotchea — had previously been left off the list of eligible candidates, but returning officer Heather Coakwell ruled they are allowed to run.

The candidates for chief are:

Gene Hope

Cathy Kotchea (also running for council)

Frank Kotchea Sr.

Herbie Berreault (also running for council).

The candidates for council are: