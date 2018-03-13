Mabel Tatchinron from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., says she thinks about the homeless a lot.
And last year, she had an idea just before Christmas.
Tatchinron took some jeans her kids outgrew, hoodies and a blanket made of duffle laying around her home and cut it all up.
Then she began to double stitch mittens with hand-picked messages on them: "Always believe," "I am worthy," "Peace" read some of her embroidery.
"I thought about if I make the mitts really fancy, it wouldn't have any meaning," said Tatchinron, who taught herself how to sew traditional clothing as a child.
"So I decided to make it simple … [and] I put some positive words."
'Somebody does care'
Tatchinron said she knows a lady who's been living on the streets for a while, and also has a friend who was once homeless.
"She told me what it was like," she said.
She said she's "always had a lot of compassion" for the homeless, and was thinking of ways to help them.
A mom who also works full-time, Tatchinron sewed whenever she found free time. She completed 13 sets of mitts by Tuesday, each with its own unique scripture or words.
Her favourite of the bunch: "I accept me. I love me."
"They're on their own journey and they make their own choices. That's why I kind of like that one because, you know, we can't change them."
Tatchinron said she hopes to do this every winter for homeless across the territory, but wants to get a head start before it gets cold this time.
"I just hope that they, with my mitts, there's some kind of hope they can hang on to — just to keep going," she said.
"Somebody does care, and somebody does love you."
She said she won't be able to hand-deliver them to Yellowknife because of the distance, but is passing it along to her friend to hand out to Yellowknife's homeless this week.
