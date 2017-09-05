RCMP in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., are investigating the death of a man in the community.

In a news release, RCMP say they're treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were called about an unresponsive man in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

"Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the cause of his death," the statement said.

The RCMP Major Crime unit, forensic identification unit, and police dog services were in the community over the weekend.