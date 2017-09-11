RCMP have identified Thadeus McNeely, 18, as charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of uttering threats. This is after RCMP went to a residence in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., on the evening of Sept. 7 following the report of an alleged assault.

According to RCMP, they found a man and woman who were later medevaced to Yellowknife for treatment of "serious injuries."

McNeely was taken into custody that same evening without incident. RCMP say the investigation continues.

His first court appearance is Sept. 12. In Yellowknife.