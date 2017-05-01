Searchers near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., have recovered the body of one of the four boaters who was reported missing last week.

The body of Walter Ladouceur, 42, was recovered Sunday from the Rocher River, RCMP said.

Ladouceur's sister Gloria Halcrow told CBC News late Sunday evening that police had recovered her brother's body.

"They found my brother today," Halcrow said.

Ladouceur's body was airlifted by helicopter back to Fort Chipewyan Sunday afternoon.

The search continues for the remaining missing men: Ladouceur's brother Andrew, as well as Keith Marten and Keanan Cardinal.

The men left Fort Chipewyan on April 23 on the Rocher River, heading to an area known as Devil's Gate. They didn't return.

Police began the search for the four experienced hunters at 12:30 p.m. the next day.

Clockwise from top left, Andrew Ladouceur, Walter Ladouceur, Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten. (Facebook)

Over the past week, more than 100 searchers and 35 boats have scoured the area, looking for any sign of the men. On Friday, RCMP recovered a boot from one of the hunters.