The former manager of the Kapami Co-op in Colville Lake, N.W.T., is facing two sexual assault charges for alleged offences against two women in the community.

Bill Sahota, 54, was charged on Oct. 19 for incidents that are alleged to have occurred on Oct. 14.

There is a publication ban on identifying the alleged victims.

Sahota was released on bail on Oct. 24, after paying a $1,000 bond.

The conditions of his bail require him to live at his home address in Belle River, Ont., and prohibit him from contacting his accusers, entering Colville Lake except for court purposes, and possessing firearms.

Sahota's case is scheduled to return to territorial court on Dec. 5 in Yellowknife.