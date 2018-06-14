Don't be fooled! Forest fire season still on track in N.W.T. despite downpour

The Northwest Territories may have faced a downpour of rain over the last few days, but that won't make the territory wet enough to prevent forest fires.

Richard Olsen, manager of fire operations with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, told CBC that while the territory may have gotten "a couple good dumps of rain," it wasn't enough to change the dry summer environment.

"It doesn't take long for the forest to dry out," Olsen said.

"We live in a fire environment, and there exists a possibility that fire's going to occur as long as there's forest surrounding us."

On June 11, Yellowknife received 32.6 millimetres of rain — a millimetre shy of the city's all-time record rainfall in 1967, CBC North meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler noted on Twitter.

Numbers are in. Yellowknife saw 32.6 mm of rain yesterday. That's more than 4 times the record from 1998 and 1 mm shy of the all time one day record rainfall from 1967. June normally sees about 30 mm in whole month. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCNorth</a> —@a_brauweiler

Olsen said when water comes in a big downpour, it isn't deeply absorbed by the dry plants and trees that can be susceptible to fire.

"The quicker it comes down, it doesn't get the dry fuels soaking wet," he said, adding that plants take days or even hours to become dry enough to burn again.

We're still predicting our traditional start to the main fire season. - Richard Olsen, Department of Environment and Natural Resources

The rain may also quickly run into rivers or lakes. "Water wants to move to the ocean. It doesn't just stay in place."

So far, eight forest fires have happened in the territory in 2018 — six caused by lightning and two caused by people. About 2,068 hectares have burned, Olsen said in a conference call Wednesday.

Last year by this date, there were 19 fires and 851 hectares burned.

While the rain was heavier than usual, precipitation for Western Canada this summer is expected to be below normal, according to climate models, Olsen added.

"We're still predicting our traditional start to the main fire season."

Olsen said that up to 85 more firefighters are being trained this week, and more are expected next week, to help deal with any summer fires.