Fire crews are fighting a forest fire east of Whitehorse, about 20 kilometres northwest of Johnsons Crossing, according to Yukon Wildland Fire Management.

In a news release, it says there were four new wildfires over the weekend: two caused by lightning and two caused by humans.

The fire near Johnsons Crossing was caused by lightning and was about seven hectares in size as of Monday morning.

A fire in a wilderness area in the Klondike region is being monitored. (Yukon Wildland Fire Management)

The largest of the new fires, also lightning caused, is in the Klondike region in a "wilderness zone." It's being monitored, but not fought.

The news release says fire danger is high in the Dawson and Teslin areas. Most of the rest of the territory is rated as low.

The total area burned so far this season is 3,582 hectares.