Flu season in the N.W.T is off to a slow start this winter, the territory's top doctor reports.

As of Jan. 5, six cases of influenza have been confirmed in the territory, Dr. Andre Corriveau said.

That's a third of what was reported in early January the last two flu seasons. Corriveau cautions those numbers may be lower than the actual number of influenza cases, since most people do not report or get tested for it.

The flu season has been stronger in other parts of Canada, including Alberta. In Yukon, health officials say there have been 144 cases of flu, with a "high number" of people needing to be hospitalized.

Though the initial number of reported flu cases in the N.W.T is low so far, Corriveau says more people may start getting the flu as they return to their communities after Christmas holidays.