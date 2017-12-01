Three communities in Nunavut have confirmed cases of the flu, and it's not going to take long before it spreads to all the territory's communities, according to the health department.

Iqaluit, Hall Beach and Pond Inlet have confirmed active cases of the influenza virus, says a news release from the Department of Health.

None of the cases were serious or life-threatening, according to the department.

It's "expected to spread quickly to all 25 [communities]," it says in the release.

Symptoms include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscles aches and usually a loss of appetite.

While many of the symptoms of influenza are similar to the common cold, there are some differences like body aches and fatigue with the flu.

People should stay home if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms, says the department.

How to protect yourself

The Department of Health is encouraging Nunavummiut to take precautions.

First, get immunized, they say.

The flu vaccine is free and available at all community health centres in Nunavut and at the Iqaluit Public Health building

To help stop the spread of the virus, the department also advises people cough into their sleeve, wash hands often, and to not smoke indoors or near babies.