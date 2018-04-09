Cases of flu more than tripled in the N.W.T. this year

The number of reported cases of flu in the Northwest Territories has more than tripled this year.

This season, 166 cases were reported across the territory, while over the past four years the average was 48.

"This flu season started a lot earlier than last year," said Kami Kandola, the territory's deputy chief public health officer.

She says these numbers are actually an underestimate of how many came down with the flu. Cases spiked by the end of December, earlier than usual.

Kandola says the increase in cases this year is partially because more people were tested for the flu compared to past years. But she adds the flu shot was also less effective than usual.

"The circulating influenza A was not matching the stream in the vaccine," she explained.

"Even before the flu hit, we were anticipating that there could be a mismatch. People had some protection but not as much protection."

While this didn't make the flu shot pointless, it did mean it didn't work as well against a strain of influenza A.

Kandola says that 80 per cent of people with reported cases of the flu were not vaccinated.

She suggests people still get vaccinated, and anyone suffering from the flu should stay home to rest and recuperate.