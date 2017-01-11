Former Whitehorse city councillor Florence Roberts. (Florence Roberts/Facebook)

Flags were at half mast on Whitehorse city buildings on Tuesday to honour former city politician Florence Roberts.

The two-term councillor died Tuesday morning in Whitehorse. She was 73.

"I always found her to be one of the most pragmatic, honest individuals that I ever met," said Doug Graham, who served on council with Roberts, a decade ago.

"You know, she would tell you exactly what she was thinking and why she felt that way... she is really going to be a loss to the community."

Roberts was first elected to council in 2006, and re-elected in 2009.

Besides her work on council, former mayor Bev Buckway says Roberts "volunteered for just about everything... that's why she was so well known.

"She championed a lot of causes, she was always willing to listen to people, and if she thought something wasn't right, she set out to make sure some things got changed," Buckway said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.