Yukon's first baby of 2018 was born at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Genesis Mikhaila Many Grey Horses is Karen Pye's first child.

The nurse told Pye her daughter was the first baby to be born in the Yukon in 2018. "I was kind of ecstatic," Pye said. "I was shocked. I was surprised. And happy."

The Whitehorse hospital maternity ward was quiet on New Year's Eve. Pye said only her and another woman were there.

When her doctor told Pye her due date was Jan. 1, she knew she wanted a unique name for the baby. It took her about five days to come up with Genesis, which means, the beginning.

"I heard the first cry, I was a little in tears there. I was happy," said Myles Many Grey Horses, the father.

"I love her and she's very beautiful."

Pye and Many Grey Horses live in Watson Lake. They'll go home with Genesis Mikhaila Wednesday afternoon.

Genesis Mikhaila weighed six pounds, eight ounces at birth.