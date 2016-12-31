Plans have been underway for months, but the wait is finally over: tonight, people in Iqaluit will get their looks at Canada 150 fireworks.

Beginning at 8:17 p.m., the display will be launched from the sea ice near the breakwater by Fireworks FX, a company up from Nova Scotia.

"We're going to see bombshells rising over 600 feet, which is a 60-story building, bursting with fire flowers 600 feet in diameter," said Fred Wade, the president of Fireworks FX. "It's going to be loud, and very bright, and magical.

"Fireworks look their absolute best over the water and over the snow because of their reflections."

Wade said cold, clear weather brings out the best in fireworks because the chemical that causes them to work burns more efficiently, meaning there is less smoke and they burn brighter.

To see the biggest fireworks, people in Iqaluit will only need to look up, Wade said. However, there will be some smaller ones, so to see everything, Wade recommends going somewhere people can see the breakwater.

"You have a beautiful, beautiful, site for a fireworks display. Iqaluit is a natural amphitheatre that people can watch from virtually anywhere in the city," he said.

There will be a second fireworks display at the city's Road to Nowhere at midnight.

Fireworks are only part of the plan assembled by Iqaluit Action Lab to ring in the new year. Starting at 11 a.m. at Inuksuk High School, there are musical performances, Inuit celebrations and a creation station. A complete schedule is available on the Canada 150 Iqaluit website.