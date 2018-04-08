Tenants displaced after fire in Yellowknife apartment building

Details are scant about a fire that left several Yellowknife residents displaced this weekend.

YKD Property Management confirms a fire Friday overnight affected unit 101 in Aurora Suites at 4916 46 St.

The building, which showed no outward signs of smoke or fire damage, was surrounded by red police tape Saturday morning. RCMP were on scene as well.

On its Facebook page Saturday afternoon, YKD Property Management announced there is no timeframe for when residents will be able to return to the building.

The City of Yellowknife's fire department and RCMP have not responded to requests for more information about the fire.

It is not known whether there were any injuries as a result of the blaze.