A fire broke out Thursday night in a single story duplex in downtown Whitehorse while RCMP were inside the home for a police operation.

RCMP reported the fire, on Sixth Avenue at Alexander Street, to the fire department at 9:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a pitbull cross dog died of smoke inhalation.

"We got here, we had a fully involved unit on the A side," Dave Dowie, platoon chief with the Whitehorse fire department said Thursday night.

"We won't know exactly the cause until we complete our investigation, which we won't probably start until daylight."

RCMP say several people were arrested during the operation.