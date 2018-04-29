Fire blackens home on Qimminguat Court in Iqaluit

An Iqaluit man says his mother is safe after her home caught fire in Iqaluit on Sunday evening.

Crews were seen fighting smoke and flames at 1659 Qimminguat Court, in the Happy Valley neighbourhood of Iqaluit, shortly before 6 p.m. local time.

Some walls of the house were turned black by the fire, and a cloud of smoke was seen billowing over part of the city, toward downtown.

Nakasuk Jasen Kelly said he is "shocked" by the incident, but "just happy everyone is safe."

He said he wasn't there when the fire started at his mother's home and he isn't sure what caused it.

At least seven firefighters and two fire trucks were spotted at the scene Sunday evening. RCMP were also there.

One resident posted photos on Twitter that showed crews fighting the blaze.

A Fire has broken out at a house in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iqaluit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iqaluit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nunavut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nunavut</a> APR.29.2018 <a href="https://twitter.com/NunatsiaqNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NunatsiaqNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/bYnW4YDFst">pic.twitter.com/bYnW4YDFst</a> —@FrankReardon1

Emergency crews appeared to be getting the fire under control around 6:30 p.m., and the fire did not appear to have spread to other buildings.

The fire had been put out and crews had left the site by 8:30 p.m.,

In an email sent to CBC around 8:30 p.m., Joseph Davidson, with the city's emergency protective services department, stated the fire had been put out and all crews had left the site. He did not provide further details.