Good news for campers in the Yellowknife area this weekend — a fire ban has been lifted.

A news release from the City of Yellowknife and the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment says the ban is lifted immediately.

The ban was put in place earlier this month, and extended to Fred Henne and Yellowknife River territorial parks. The news release says fires are now allowed in those parks, as well.

Rain and cooler temperatures have decreased the chance of wildfires, but the statement reminds campers and residents to "remain cautious."

"Ensure all fires are extinguished before leaving sites and to use approved fire pits only."