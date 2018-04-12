Fire at 46th Street apartment not considered suspicious, RCMP say

A fire that happened at a Yellowknife apartment building last week is not being considered suspicious, according to an update issued Thursday by the RCMP.

After the incident, a 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A second person was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP and the Yellowknife Fire Division were called to the Aurora Suites apartment building, located at 4916 46th St., around 1 a.m. on April 7.

Inside, they found smoke and an activated sprinkler in a suite on the main floor.

An autopsy of the woman was done, and RCMP said nothing indicates suspicious activity in the event.

RCMP said the scene of the fire has now been released and they are continuing to help the N.W.T. fire marshal and the coroner investigate the cause of the fire.​