The Yukon's highways minister says the territorial government will not consider cutting the civil service, even if it's a recommendation of the financial advisory panel.

Richard Mostyn was speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the day before the panel was set to release its final report.

He was being asked about road maintenance, a subject that had been raised earlier in the Legislative Assembly. When asked about cuts to the budget for clearing vegetation from the highway right of way, known as "brushing", Mostyn suggested that Yukoners may have to get used to lower standards.

"We put less money in brush clearing because something had to give ... we don't have unlimited resources in this territory."

Mostyn was then asked why the government wouldn't instead look to save money by reducing the civil service.

That option will not be considered, he said — even if it's a recommendation made by the financial advisory panel.

"We are not cutting the civil service. That's for sure — it's off the table."

Mostyn's assertion directly contradicts Premier Sandy Silver's stance just weeks ago that everything presented by the panel would be considered by the government.

"We will do what Yukoners want us to do — and all of the options are on the table," Silver told CBC in September.

"We've got to make sure that all the options are considered by everybody, and we will keep our campaign promise of listening to Yukoners before we made the decisions."

The financial advisory panel's draft report was released in August. Cutting the civil service or implementing a hiring freeze were among the options floated in that draft report.

The final report will be released Wednesday morning.