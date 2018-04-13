Police respond to 'threatening graffiti' at Whitehorse high school

Whitehorse RCMP were called to F.H. Collins Secondary School on Thursday morning, after some "threatening graffiti" was found on the wall of a bathroom stall.

Police responded to a call on Thursday around 11 a.m., said the threat was not directed at any individual, but added that they take all threats seriously and investigate them, in an email Friday.

RCMP said a threat assessment was done at the school, and it was determined that it was safe for classes to continue.

Principal Bruce Thomson sent a letter to parents and guardians Friday, explaining what happened.

"The words on the stall were generic and the RCMP advised the school to proceed as usual with some additional precautions," Thomson wrote.

Kyle Nightingale of Yukon's Department of Education said teachers at the school had also been told about the incident on Thursday, "so they could be vigilant throughout the day."

Nightingale would not provide any more detail about the graffiti, on the advice on police.

Nightingale said the department is satisfied with how the situation has been handled.

"All our schools they do have safety plans in place. They are prepared to respond to a situation like this, and the school did respond in the right way," he said.