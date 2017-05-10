Nunavut wildlife enforcement officers are investigating the possibility that female caribou were harvested near Arctic Bay.

It is illegal to hunt female caribou in the Baffin region, as per the hunting quota introduced in 2015.

Seasonally, hunting tags are distributed to Qikiqtaaluk communities, allowing a total of 250 male caribou to be killed in the region.

The Department of Environment is working closely with the local hunters and trappers organization on the investigation, according to government spokesperson Hayward Harris.

"Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken, consistent with the Nunavut Wildlife Act and Regulations," Harris said in an email.