The federal government is still trying to spur an election in the Liard First Nation.

Its latest attempt has $40,000 attached.

A citizens group in the Liard First Nation says it's furious the department is not being more strict with Chief and Council, whose three-year term expired on Dec. 16.

The First Nation has been under federally-imposed third-party management since 2014 which means all funding under INAC is supposed to go through a through a third-party manager.

A letter from INAC's Whitehorse office sent on Dec. 13, offered $40,000 in special funding to the Liard First Nation to "hold a community meeting to discuss the upcoming election, establish clear timelines for how the election will proceed and appoint an election committee."

The letter is addressed directly to Chief Daniel Morris and Deputy Chief Walter Carlick.

Chief shouldn't handle money after term ended, says opponent

George Morgan wants to run for Chief but so far has seen his chance denied.

He says INAC's offer is wrong because it continues to recognise Daniel Morris and Walter Carlick as legitimate Chief and Deputy Chief, even though their terms ended this month.

Chief Daniel Morris was elected in 2013. His term technically ended on Dec. 16, but there's still no election in sight. (CBC)

Furthermore, he says the offer circumvents the third-party management policy which is intended to ensure sound financial management and repayment of debts.

He accuses the department of "enabling" a dysfunctional administration he says has illegally extended its term.

"From our perspective we now have an illegal council," he says.

He adds that $40,000 seems like an excessive amount for the stated purpose of holding a meeting.

INAC says election needs to happen

The offer of special funding is only the latest attempt from INAC to "stress the importance of an election process getting underway" in the Liard First Nation.

The offer has several conditions attached.

INAC stipulates the Liard First Nation must hold a meeting, provide copies of advertisements taken to inform community members of the meeting and provide a written report with minutes, attendance and a clear timeline for establishing an election committee as well as a date for the election.

Liard First Nation members watched as ballots were counted in 2013. (CBC )

The letter does not list consequences for failing to observe these conditions.

It's not clear if the money has been accepted. No public meeting has yet been held.

"There are certain parameters they have to fulfil. It'll be interesting to see if they fulfil them," Morgan says.

Case being heard at Federal Court

Morgan and other citizens have filed a statement of claim to the Federal Court of Canada.

They were asking the court to bar Morris and Carlick from handling any of the Liard First Nation's finances after Dec.16.

The matter is still before the court.

CBC News was unable to reach Morris or Carlick for comments, likewise the four councillors elected in 2013.

In an email to CBC News, a spokeperson for INAC stated "When First Nations select their leadership in accordance with their custom election code process, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada has no jurisdiction to interpret or enforce a custom code's provisions.

"The department is providing funding for a community meeting to be held early in the new year, where membership can come together to address governance issues, including setting a course for an election."