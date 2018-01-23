Three cultural institutions in Yellowknife will receive thousands in funding from Canadian Heritage.

On Monday, N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod announced $727,000 in funding for the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC), Folk on the Rocks, and the Association of franco-culturelle de Yellowknife (AFCY).

The bulk of the funding — $570,000 — is going toward NACC over three years.

The AFCY will receive $120,000 over the next four years and Folk on the Rocks will receive $37,000 for this year's festival.

McLeod said it's important government offers up support like this.

"We have many organizations across the Northwest Territories, many run on volunteer basis to bring people together, to have people share food, to share music, to share language and these are very vital to our society."

Folk on the Rocks has received funding from the program "since the board can remember" according to director-at-large Mike Westwick.

"It not only allows us to put on a great festival every year, but build partnerships among the arts and culture community here in Yellowknife," he said.

Westwick added that it brings people together from across the country.

Marie Coderre is executive director and art director of NACC. She says this funding will allow them to expand their workshops and programs across the territory.

"I cannot stress enough, having lived in Fort Smith, Inuvik, and Yellowknife ... how important it is to increase the exposure all across the territory," Coderre said.

"The youth need art. The youth need to be inspired."

McLeod said it's important to support groups that bring the community together, and which bring visitors from across Canada.