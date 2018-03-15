An apology and compensation from the federal government to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation for years of environmental contamination related to the former Giant Mine near Yellowknife is not likely coming any time soon, but the request has been acknowledged.

The N.W.T. Legislature unanimously passed a motion in October, 2017 calling on the federal government to apologize to and compensate the Yellowknives Dene for damages and losses related to Giant Mine environmental contamination.

Premier Bob McLeod sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January seeking that apology. According to documents tabled in the legislature Wednesday, Trudeau acknowledged the correspondence and forwarded it on to Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations for her to consider.

Yellowknives Dene Chiefs Ernest Betsina and Edward Sangris, as well as N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod were copied on the response. The Yellowknives Dene First Nation has been asking for an apology and compensation for years.

Yellowknives Dene Chief Edward Sangris says an apology would be a good place to start, if the federal government wants to rebuild relationships with the First Nation. (CBC)

"It has affected the Yellowknives Dene in a lot of ways," Sangris said. "It destroyed our treaty rights to hunt and fish in the area. As leaders we've heard stories from our elders saying how pristine the area looked before Giant Mine."

"I don't think it will ever go back to how our elders have described it," he said.

There hasn't been any contact between the Yellowknives Dene and Bennett or her staff yet, Sangris said. He believes the next step is for the two sides to formally agree to speak about issuing an apology.

"The Trudeau government, he wants to build a new relationship with First Nations, [an apology] would be a good start," he said.

CBC contacted the Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Affairs for comment. A spokesman said he's working on a response.