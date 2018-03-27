'We now have a say': Federal money for Inuit to go through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

With the federal government planning to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars for Inuit through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the head of the national organization says it's time for Inuit aspirations for self-determination to mature into adulthood.

The organization, which represents 65,000 Inuit across Canada, has been promised $509.5 million over the next five to 10 years in the recent federal budget.

It's the first time ITK will be receiving federal funds on this scale.

The money is earmarked to for three initiatives — eliminating tuberculosis in Inuit Nunangat, launching a comprehensive Inuit health survey, and tackling the housing crisis in Nunavik, Nunatsiavut and the Inuvialuit settlement area.

"In the past … [money] flowed through public government entities and often those decisions were made by public governments and not by Inuit," said ITK president Natan Obed.

"The fact that we now have a say in how we allocate those funds … is a step forward."

'Who is in charge of the territory?'

But not everyone is sold on the idea.

Former N.W.T. cabinet minister and former Nunavut MLA Manitok Thompson says allocating federal funds to ITK instead of directly to regional governments, like the Government of Nunavut, represents a shift of political power out of the territory and a return to the days when Ottawa called all the shots.

"It's a major change in how we get the funding from the federal government to the Inuit," Thompson said.

"Who is in charge of the territory, the premier of Nunavut or ITK? I'm not sure — I really think the federal government is treating us like a reserve."

Thompson also raised questions about how the money was going to be spent, particularly around tuberculosis elimination.

"Are there going to be more Inuit doctors and more Inuit nurses being trained? Are there going to be better health facilities?" she asked.

ITK will not be developing programming or hiring front-line staff, according to Obed.

Instead, the organization will oversee the distribution of funds to service providers in the four Inuit regions.

'Who is in charge of the territory, the premier of Nunavut or ITK? I'm not sure - I really think the federal government is treating us like a reserve,' says Manitok Thompson, a former Nunavut MLA and cabinet minister. (CBC)

Right now, there are very few details on how the money will be spent and what kind of oversight there will be.

It's not clear if the additional bureaucracy would slow down program delivery. It's also unclear if ITK has the staffing or infrastructure to oversee a myriad of health and housing-related incentives effectively.

Obed said the ITK board is in the process of developing a funding formula.

The board consists of representatives from the Inuit Circumpolar Council, the Inuvialuit Regional Corp., Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Makivik Corp., the Nunatsiavut Government, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, and the National Inuit Youth Council.

Ultimately, Obed said it will be that board that will control how the $509.5 million is spent.

Premier not worried

For his part, Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa said he isn't worried about ITK's expanded role potentially undermining the GN's relationship with the federal government.

"It's not our budget. It's the federal budget and it's their prerogative on how they will deliver that money," Quassa said.

"If they have the money going through ITK, that's fine."

Quassa highlighted that the GN works with the federal government on many files, and in the grand scheme of things, the money being rerouted to ITK is a drop in the bucket when compared to the totality of the federal funding the territory receives.

"At the end of the day … we are going to benefit from this because the majority of our population is Inuit," Quassa said.

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa said the way the federal government decides to disperse money for Inuit is 'their prerogative.' (CBC)

The premier said he has not seen any indication that ITK will continue to receive federal funding in future budgets. Obed expects ITK's role to grow, saying he plans to advocate to secure funding for an Inuit Nunangat university, reconciliation measures and addictions and mental health treatment centres.

Obed said the relationship between the Government of Nunavut and Inuit organizations is "still evolving."

The prime minister's office declined a request for an interview.