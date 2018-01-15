The federal government has agreed to cover the entire cost of extending a district heating system to include Iqaluit's aquatic centre, though it's unclear how much money the contribution will be, or how much the city will save in heating costs.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett was in Nunavut's capital Monday for the announcement, but she said the project is pending a request for proposals, which will then determine how much the project will cost.

The city had previously asked the federal government for $2 million toward the project, which at the time a spokesperson said would cover most of the expense.

"We think that this aquatic centre, which is obviously stunning, is a prime example of the innovative approach that leads to affordable, reliable heat for the city," Bennett said.

"This investment just pays off over and over again in the years to come, as it will also save the city significant operating costs, and that this is further proof that innovative approaches to energy make good economic and environmental sense."

While Bennett and City of Iqaluit officials boasted about how the city will save on heating costs, city officials couldn't say exactly how much it will save.

"Costwise, it still needs to be worked out with QEC but we hope it's going to be significant," said Iqaluit recreation director Amy Elgersma.

City officials could not immediately elaborate on how an agreement with QEC would factor into determining cost savings for the city.

Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern (left), Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, and Qulliq Energy Corporation vice-president Jamie Flaherty pose for a photo following a federal funding announcement at the Iqaluit Aquatic Centre. (Nick Murray/CBC)

System already in place to other Iqaluit buildings

Joining the district heating system was always part of the year-old aquatic centre's plans, but the project couldn't proceed before today's funding announcement.

The system takes excess heat from the diesel generators at Iqaluit's power plant, and distributes it to nearby buildings. City officials say it could provide up to 80 per cent of the heat for the pool.

It's projected to save the city more than 157,000 litres of heating fuel a year — reducing the city's greenhouse gas footprint by about 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The district heating system already includes Nunavut Arctic College, the Qikiqtani General Hospital and the Nunavut Court of Justice building. An extension would need to be built to heat the aquatic centre.

There's also an old central heating system connected to Iqaluit's "eight-storey" building, but QEC says it's not operational.