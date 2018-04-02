Federal gov't announces $7M for child care in Northwest Territories

On Thursday the federal government announced more than $7 million for early-childhood education and child care in the Northwest Territories.

The money is spread out over the next three years, and comes from the 2016 and 2017 federal budgets.

The investments include:

$2.4 million for up to 59 existing day homes and daycare centres in the territory

$1.5 million toward a new two-year early-childhood learning and child care diploma through Aurora College

$1.2 million to deliver more training for up to 220 early-childhood educators

$350,000 to help open up 100 new child-care spaces in licensed family day homes and daycare centres

20 annual scholarships, worth $5,000, for students studying early-childhood development

"We believe all children in the Northwest Territories deserve the best possible care, nurturing and support right from the start," stated N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod in a news release.

The money is part of the federal government's $7.5-billion investment — over 11 years — toward improving child-care services across the country.