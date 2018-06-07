Skip to Main Content
U.S. Federal agency pegs $4M for ANWR infrastructure

U.S. Federal agency pegs $4M for ANWR infrastructure

The Interior Department plans to spend $4 million in the section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where petroleum drilling may be allowed.

U.S. Interior Department says money will be used to improve facilities, construct outbuildings

The Associated Press ·
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an airplane flies over caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/The Associated Press)

The Interior Department plans to spend $4 million in the section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where petroleum drilling may be allowed.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in a release Thursday said the spending will be part of nearly $5.9 million approved in Alaska for critical U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service infrastructure.

The wilderness area has little infrastructure. The department says money will be spent to improve existing facilities, construct outbuildings and support "heightened levels of activity."

The Trump administration in April announced a 60-day environmental review for a refuge lease sale.

The refuge is home to polar bears and the calving grounds of a caribou herd shared with Canada.

Environmental groups and Alaska Natives south of the refuge who rely on migrating caribou oppose drilling.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us