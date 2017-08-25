A Vancouver company is about to make another attempt to free a fuel barge that's been stuck near Tuktoyaktuk for almost a year.

In September of 2016, Fathom Marine's "Investigator" barge came loose from its tugboat and ran aground at Toker Point, near the N.W.T. community.

The mayor of Tuktoyaktuk, Darrel Nasogaluak, says Fathom needs a better plan next time it comes North, and described the situation as "disturbing."

A month after the barge ran aground, Fathom removed 50,000 litres of diesel fuel it was carrying, and attempted to free it from the beach. The attempt failed.

Last month the company sent a tugboat and a work barge to the site to plan a recovery mission for later this month, but the two boats hit some bad weather.

"They had some issues when the water got high and the wind picked up," said Nasogaluak. "The tug ended up on the shore on the sand, next to the Investigator barge. And the work-barge ended up on the shore too.

Tuktoyaktuk mayor Darrel Nasogaluak says that the recovery effort may not have taken as long had the proper equipment been available in the North: 'It's disturbing that we don't have the resources in our region to recover a barge in a timely fashion.' (David Thurton/CBC)

"I understand it took quite a bit of effort to get the small tug and work-barge off the shore again. But the original fuel barge still sits up on the shore."

Nasogaluak says the recovery effort might not have taken so long had the appropriate equipment been nearby.

"It's disturbing that we don't have the resources in our region to recover a barge in a timely fashion," he said.

"I hope we can all learn a lesson from this and sit down with the Canadian Coast Guard and any other agency that would respond to something like this in the future, for them and us to be prepared for something like this."

Next attempt next week

Fathom Marine president Neils Gram says the Canadian Coast Guard has approved the company's plan to make another attempt to free the barge next week, employing the same method it used to free its tugboat and work barge.

"They'll dig a path in the seabed for the barge and also use excavators to dig a pool in the sand around the barge," he said.

"Then they'll just inch the barge towards the sea using the pulling force of the excavators."

However, removing the barge is no longer enough for Nasogaluak, who says the community will be asking for a meeting with Fathom in an effort to learn about the environmental impacts of the barge being grounded for so long.

Nasogaluak says Toker Point is in a sensitive ecological area where Inuvialuit harvest geese.

"We are going to ask for a meeting with them to get some answers," he said. "For example, what are long-term effects of the excavating of the sand around the barge?"