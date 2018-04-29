'Felix was special': Remembering a unique and beloved northern priest

Father Felicien Labat died earlier this month at the age of 89. He was a well-respected priest who moved to Deline, N.W.T., in 1954 and spent his life promoting Dene languages and culture. Former CBC North broadcaster Paul Andrew knew Labat from his time in Tulita, and shared these words about "Felix" on his Facebook page. It has been edited for style and length.

He insisted I call him Felix. He was there when I was a kid. He was there when I was battling demons and he was there when I lost loved ones. He was more than a friend; he was my Elder, possibly the greatest honour and respect I can pay him.

Felix introduced me to skiing that brought me to the Canadian and United States junior cross-country ski championships. He taught me to play soccer that [helped] win the indoor championship in Inuvik.

Father Felix Labat sits on a snowmobile on a trail near Fort Good Hope. Paul Andrew says Labat used to say being on the land is where you're at your best. (NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2004-027: 0421)

Felix used to allow us kids to play in the church basement in the cold dark winter nights. One year he brought roller skates for us to enjoy ourselves. Falling on concrete and bruising myself is how I learned to skate and to play and enjoy hockey for over 50 years.

He used to take youngsters on camping trips to make sure we never forgot where we came from.

As I grew older and began my own life, I lost contact with him. But he was always around.

I was with CBC when he was stationed in Fort Smith. I remember a fundraising event to save the town's cathedral. Felix was not impressed. He said, "Spend money on people, not buildings."

I smiled. I was supposed to be objective but quietly cheered for him and marvelled at his empathy, love and compassion for people.

A couple of commissioners from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission told me of their visit to a retirement home for Oblate priests in St. Albert, Alta. I asked about my friend.

They both said Father Labat was one of the few to acknowledge what happened to children in residential schools. I am not surprised. I did not have to wonder what my friend would have said when the Pope refused to personally apologize for residential schools.

He made everyone feel unique and exceptional.

Felix would have asked the same question one of my former residential school buddies asked: "What would Jesus do?" That's my friend!

Father Felix Labat during mass. (NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 2818)

Felix was special because he accepted people regardless of their faith.

I was so proud of him, when at a funeral he welcomed everyone.

He said: "This is how we pray, but you're welcome to join us and pray your own way."

That is how my Elders treated people: we are all children of a loving, all-embracing Creator.

Felix and Father Jean Mouchet, the legendary cross-country skier and coach, were two priests who actively encouraged Dene to go back out on the land.

Unidentified teenagers with Father Labat. (NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2004-027: 0046)

Felix used to say being on the land is where you're at your best. That is where you belong, not here in town. He lived that message. Whenever he had holidays he went out on the land with people.

He also learned the language. I [used] to speak to him in Dene just to hear his French accented Slavey.

If there is a heaven, then there is a place for Felix. A place he earned because he made everyone feel unique and exceptional. Years earlier, when a friend of mine passed away, I mentioned to some folks how this Elder made me feel special whether I was in the depth of the bottle or collecting an award in Spain.

One of the older women looked at me and said "That's how he made us all feel." That is also Felix.

Father Felix Labat with two boys at Willow Lake. (NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2004-027: 0713)

It was not so much his preaching, but his actions. He taught forgiveness, love, charity and hope, but more importantly, he lived them!

I can see Felix with our long-departed buddy Louis, hugging, smiling and ready to have some tea. I can see him running after a soccer ball with Dene who passed long before Christianity hit the North. I can see him visiting with my uncle (who was not Catholic) and saying "Long time no see Fred. You're looking good."

So long my friend. Sit and enjoy Guantanamera, the song you used to call the best in the world. Relish and savour the beauty of your surroundings, and take in the blessed silence and the Creator's sweet peace.