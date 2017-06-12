Teslin RCMP report a 64-year old man from Fairbanks, Alaska, has died as the result of a motorcycle crash near Jakes Corner, Yukon.

The accident happened Sunday morning near kilometre 1320 of the Alaska Highway, just south of Jakes Corner. In a press release, the RCMP state the man appeared to have been travelling alone toward Teslin, when he lost control of his motorcycle and slid into a ditch.

RCMP and Yukon Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash following a report. A RCMP collision analyst assisted with scene reconstruction.

No further details were released.