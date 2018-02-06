Skip to Main Content
1 dead after vehicle collision with moose near Haines Junction, Yukon

Yukon RCMP say a fatal collision between a vehicle and a moose happened near Haines Junction Tuesday morning. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

A moose in the Yukon Wildlife Preserve. RCMP responded to a vehicle colliding with a moose near Haines Junction on Tuesday that left one person dead. (Submitted by Jake Paleczny)

Yukon RCMP responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a moose near Haines Junction, Yukon, Tuesday morning.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, about 15 kilometres outside of the village.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Yukon Coroner's Service, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, RCMP and Yukon Conservation all responded to the incident.

RCMP say more information will be released once the identity of the deceased has been confirmed.

