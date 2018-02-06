Yukon RCMP responded to a fatal collision between a vehicle and a moose near Haines Junction, Yukon, Tuesday morning.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene, about 15 kilometres outside of the village.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Yukon Coroner's Service, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, RCMP and Yukon Conservation all responded to the incident.

RCMP say more information will be released once the identity of the deceased has been confirmed.