Driver and dog killed in collision on Alaska Highway on Monday

There was a fatal collision on the Alaska Highway near Swift River, Yukon, on Monday, according to RCMP.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, RCMP say there was a report around 5:30 p.m. Monday that there was a two-vehicle collision near kilometre 1,136.

The release said that police arrived on the scene and determined the two trucks had collided head-on.

RCMP say, the driver of the pickup truck and a dog died as a result of the collision. Two people in the boom truck suffered minor injuries.

The Alaska Highway was closed from Junction 37 to Teslin for about 12 hours. Two collision analysts from Yukon RCMP conducted a scene analysis.

Teslin RCMP and the Yukon Coroner's Service are investigating.

"At this time, charges are not expected to be laid," the statement said.