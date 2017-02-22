Some residents of Faro, Yukon, are standing their ground and saying they don't want to move from their mobile home park. Meanwhile, the town is still working on plans to turn it into an RV park for tourists.

That's prompted the town to consider an unusual offer.

Faro CAO Ian Dunlop says residents of the mobile home court could perhaps be enticed with an offer of land — or even an abandoned building — in exchange for moving.

The town of Faro recently acquired abandoned buildings from the former Faro mine.

On February 21, Dunlop said it was too early to discuss exact details or finances, but thinks people should consider the idea.

"There's the potential for using abandoned housing and offering that, with some really nice homes that are available and they would own the land so there's a possibility there too."

Dunlop says the abandoned buildings could be razed or renovated, depending on their condition.

An abandoned home left behind after the closure of the Faro mine. The town recently received ownership of the homes and are considering offering them to residents of the mobile home park in order to incentivize them to move. (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

"Is there a possibility there of a swap? There are a number of options on the table. This seems like a good time to start the discussions. It's not the intention to kick anybody out on the street," he said.

Most of the buildings have been empty for decades.

Town staff will be inspecting homes in the next few weeks. They will also begin the process of removing dangers such as loose fencing and broken glass.

Many of the vacant buildings will be destroyed, which will create new vacant and serviced lots in Faro.

So far, there are no takers.

'We just don't want to move'

Darrell Rieger is one of about six people who lives in the mobile home park.

He says his old mobile home couldn't survive a move and he cannot afford to buy a new one.

He says the town should abandon the idea of closing the park which has been open since the 1970s.

Darrell Rieger says that the town's offer of abandoned homes won't be enough to get him to leave the park: 'we just don't want to move.' (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

He's also suspicious about the offer of an abandoned building.

"All the property they own here is old and hasn't been lived in in decades. It would cost a lot of money to renovate. I can't see them offering us tens of thousands of dollars," he says.

Reiger says he's not alone. He says he "was given permission by the other people in the trailer park to speak on their behalf and the consensus with all of us is we just don't want to move."

'End goal is a transformed town'

Dunlop says he's not abandoning the idea yet.

Closing the mobile home park would create more space for RVs, and therefore, tourists. It would also consolidate the town's mobile homes into one park instead of two, as it currently stands.

The change is being proposed alongside a package of bylaw changes, of which Dunlop says "the end goal is a transformed town."

Dunlop says the plan is to talk to individual owners in the mobile home park.

"We're not anticipating a one-size-fits-all solution. There will probably have to be individual circumstances taken into consideration and at the end of the day some people just may not want to move. And it will be at that time that council will decide whether they want to move forward," he says.

The town of Faro owns the lot the mobile home park sits on. Mobile home owners pay $64 dollars a month in pad rent, as well as property taxes on their dwellings.

Because it owns the lot, the town could legally evict people with 18 months notice.

However, the matter still has to go to a first vote at council, which is set to happen in April.