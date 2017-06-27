The federal and Yukon governments say they are on track to begin the Faro mine remediation project in 2022. It will be a massive effort to deal with millions of tonnes of tailings and waste rock, and likely cost more than half a billion dollars.
The two levels of government are in the middle of a consultation process in Yukon on how the remediation should proceed. Reporters were given an update on the mine closure plan on Monday in Whitehorse.
-
No end in sight: New public meetings to discuss Faro mine cleanup
-
The Faro lead-zinc mine was abandoned by its bankrupt owners in 1998. They left behind a mess that was estimated in 2009 to cost about $500 million to clean up, but is probably more expensive now, said Lou Spagnuolo, project director for Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.
"It's likely to go up — as inflation and costs go up, those costs will likely go up as well," he said.
The plan will take 10 to 15 years to complete, said Spagnuolo, with ongoing and varying degrees of monitoring continuing indefinitely.
Before any of that begins, though, attention will be on fixing two urgent problems as early as next year, Spagnuolo said.
The north fork of Rose Creek needs to be rerouted around high levels of zinc that are seeping into the creek from piles of waste rock. Also, the intermediate tailings dam needs to be strengthened and raised to meet current regulations for withstanding flooding and earthquakes.
70 million tonnes of tailings
The biggest cost of the full remediation plan will be covering 320 million tonnes of waste rock and 70 million tonnes of tailings, Spagnuolo said. A department handout says the waste would cover 26,179 football fields, one metre deep.
Spagnuolo said without the work, the Pelly and Yukon Rivers could be polluted with toxic metals.
"As the site degrades, the acid rock drainage will get worse and will leach heavy metals from the rock. So you'll see an increase in zinc levels in particular, is the biggest concern. We're monitoring that site constantly."
While the federal government is paying the bills, the territorial government will oversee the implementation of the remediation plan.
The senior project manager for the territory's department of energy, mines and resources, Dustin Rainey, said it's already in charge of care and maintenance at the mine site.
He said the main job is making sure contaminated water isn't getting into clean water, and treating contaminated water.
Rainey said the treatment plant at the mine site processes about as much water each year as the City of Whitehorse produces.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.