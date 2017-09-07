Ernest Betsina is keeping his seat as the chief of Ndilo, N.W.T.

Polling stations were open for the election on Wednesday in the communities of Ndilo, Dettah and Yellowknife.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation community had three people vying for chief: Betsina, Shirley Tsetta, and Alex Beaulieu.

According to the returning officer's unofficial results, Betsina was re-elected with 205 votes.

His nearest competitor was Tsetta, who got 130 votes. In 2013, Tsetta lost to Betsina by only one vote in the election for chief. Beaulieu received 33 votes.

Chiefs for the First Nation serve four-year terms.