The End of the Road Music Festival in Inuvik, N.W.T., is taking a detour.

The three-day festival was originally set to start March 8, but since there aren't enough volunteers signed up, organizers are postponing it until the summer.

"The main reasoning even from the start was to get local and regional entertainers more involved in the large stage interacting with professional musicians from the south. And it seemed to work really well," says Don Craik, the treasurer of the End of the Road Music Festival Society.

But this year, the festival hit a few bumps. Nearly half of the society's board moved out of town and that's left the remaining board members scrambling, Craik said.

"I have mixed feelings about not having one this year," he said. "I've been involved with it since day one and I kinda feel like it's my fault in a way. But you can't just pull it off when you don't have the help out there."

Craik isn't giving up though.

The music festival often includes a talent show. The festival is being postponed until the summer because there aren't enough volunteers. (End of the Road Music Festival Society )

He plans to postpone the festival until the summer, which is when the festival used to be held.

The town of Inuvik will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer, and organizers hope to have the festival around the same time.

Miki O'Kane, who volunteers with the festival, says she noticed the lack of volunteers at a meeting around Christmas.

O'Kane says it would be ideal to have about eight to 10 volunteers as part of the organizing committee to help split up the work.

If you would like to help out with festival, contact Craik at: Don_Craik@yahoo.ca.