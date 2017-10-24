The Northwest Territories government appointed a new equal pay commissioner to answer complaints from staff about unfair pay practices.

Elizabeth Joy Noonan will take over the position from Nitya Lyer, who held the position for the past 13 years, the territorial government announced Friday.

The position comes with an honorarium of $1,000 and the commissioner earns $290 per hour for work performed under the Public Service Act.

In annual reports going back to 2008, Lyer never reported receiving a formal complaint or even an inquiry from a staff member.

David Phillip Jones was also reappointed the conflict of interest commissioner.

Both appointments are for a term of four years.